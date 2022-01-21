Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,784 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.8% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $244,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 579,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 69.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $123.09. 44,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,395. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.32.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.