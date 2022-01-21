Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,970,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 144,131 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. 320,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

