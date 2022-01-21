Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Up 1%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 9,925 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$26.73.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.95.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB.PD)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.