Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CRBU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. 6,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. Citigroup raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $49,085 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,544,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

