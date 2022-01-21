CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $107.58

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.58 and last traded at $107.63, with a volume of 1409035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in CarMax by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

