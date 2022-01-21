Carpenter Technology Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years. Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 51.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.13. 294,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,408. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

