Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

CARE opened at $15.60 on Friday. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.29.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield purchased 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,791 shares of company stock valued at $99,536. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 35.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

