Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Acquired by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 139.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 2.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $55,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.26.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $11.25 on Friday, hitting $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 33,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.12 and a 200 day moving average of $291.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.96 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $147.67 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

