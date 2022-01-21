Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

CSPR stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth about $18,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 489,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 168.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 484,885 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

