Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 2,470 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $712,663.74.

On Monday, November 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $339,960.34.

On Thursday, November 4th, Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $271,428.30.

CSTL opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $857.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

