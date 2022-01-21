CastleArk Alternatives LLC Acquires New Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $1,533,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 639.2% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 33,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $4,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

