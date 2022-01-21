CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $5.65 Million Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned about 0.08% of YETI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of YETI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of YETI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,411,164. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

