CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 228,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2,855.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 122,309 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,096,000 after acquiring an additional 163,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 142.40 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

