CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 115,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned about 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 175,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 91,673 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THC opened at $78.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

