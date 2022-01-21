CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $4.62 Million Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

