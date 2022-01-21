CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $7.99 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.06% of Masco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 117,911.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,450 shares of company stock worth $10,412,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

