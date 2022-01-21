CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 706,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

