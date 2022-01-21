Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the December 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 94,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.43. 133,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.44. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

