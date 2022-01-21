Celo 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $111.45 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00009829 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $111.45 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00063038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.58 or 0.07283439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,896.46 or 1.00121020 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00063487 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,111,233 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

