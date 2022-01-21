Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. 4,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 206,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Celularity in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celularity Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

