CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CX opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.24. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,524 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

