CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of CX opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.24. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
