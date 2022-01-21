CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Trading Up 4.8%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 137,689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,165,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

