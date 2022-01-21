Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Century Casinos also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of CNTY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 3,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,724. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $297.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 81.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.