Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.60 and traded as high as C$5.75. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.64, with a volume of 238,989 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIA shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.26.

The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.08.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$331.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$415.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

