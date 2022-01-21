ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,639 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.03% of ChampionX worth $91,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHX opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.