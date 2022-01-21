Charles Schwab (SCHW) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00.

1/14/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $122.00.

1/11/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/10/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $100.00.

1/4/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player, and will likely be accretive to earnings. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. Schwab's efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. However, continued near-zero interest rates with no chance of a hike in the same in the near term pose a major concern. Further, persistently increasing operating expenses are expected to hurt the company's profitability to some extent.”

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,078. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

