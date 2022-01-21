Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Shares of GTLS traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.66. The company had a trading volume of 639,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,336. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $119.65 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Chart Industries by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,421,000 after acquiring an additional 527,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.