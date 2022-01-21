Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $773.84.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $572.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.06. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $571.03 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after purchasing an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

