Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $58.26 and a twelve month high of $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

