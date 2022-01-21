Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stake Lowered by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000.

CHK stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $73.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

