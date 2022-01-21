Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.86

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 13382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Chewy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,034.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Star bought 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Chewy by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chewy by 40.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 145.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.