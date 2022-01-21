Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.67

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.67 and last traded at $62.93, with a volume of 10391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.14.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $910.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.14.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

