China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.15. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.63.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

