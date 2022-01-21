China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.15. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.63.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.
