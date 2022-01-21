Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.00

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $780.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Chiyoda had a positive return on equity of 29.40% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $607.74 million during the quarter.

Chiyoda Corp. engages in the provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Others. The Engineering segment engages in the consulting, planning, design, construction, procurement, commissioning and maintenance services for industrial machinery. The Others segment deals with the temporary staffing and travel services.

