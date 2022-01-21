Church & Dwight (CHD) to Release Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.