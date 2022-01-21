Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) vs. Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chuy’s and Kona Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 7 2 0 2.22 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s presently has a consensus price target of $40.71, indicating a potential upside of 64.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chuy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chuy’s has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chuy’s and Kona Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $320.95 million 1.53 -$3.29 million $1.29 19.24 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 6.90% 13.34% 6.77% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chuy’s beats Kona Grill on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads. The company was founded by Michael Roger Young and John A. Zapp on April 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

