CI Investments Inc. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after buying an additional 199,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

MTN stock opened at $283.71 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

