CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $519.67 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.56.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

