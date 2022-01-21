CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,383 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the third quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 13.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 13.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 9.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

