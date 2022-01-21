CI Investments Inc. Invests $9.90 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Upstart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

In related news, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,682,866 shares of company stock valued at $341,756,829. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day moving average of $213.46. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.