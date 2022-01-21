CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,249 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

Shares of URI stock opened at $307.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.22 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.61 and a 200 day moving average of $344.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

