CI Investments Inc. Sells 52,064 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,064 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.36% of Silvergate Capital worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after purchasing an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SI opened at $109.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

