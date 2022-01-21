CI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $153.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

