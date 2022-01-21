CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,182 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vistra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

