CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 11.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $9,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after acquiring an additional 125,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 44.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $290.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.07. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

