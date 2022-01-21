CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 251 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.74. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

