CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 424,149 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in AECOM by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 377,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AECOM by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 270,603 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE:ACM opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

