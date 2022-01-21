CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,839,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 246,185 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,966. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $58.35 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

