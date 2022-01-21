CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 771 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $64,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.36%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

