Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

CTAS opened at $380.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.68 and its 200-day moving average is $410.70. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.